CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We start the work week off with a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as patchy fog and warm temperatures kick off the day ahead of afternoon showers and storms.

Monday starts off in the 70s with light winds and mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning. Sunrise will be shortly after 6:30 this morning, ushering in more heat for this afternoon. Highs will hit the low 90s with a feels-like temperature near 105 degrees at times.

Look for a heat advisory to take effect for Mecklenburg County this morning at 1 a.m. and last through 7 p.m. this evening. The heat advisory will also be in effect east of Charlotte this afternoon as feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

A cold front approaching from the northwest will spark the line of afternoon showers and storms. Look for the mountains to first see storms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. before they impact uptown near dinner time.

Storms will likely be felt the most around 6 and 7 p.m. this evening before they taper off overnight. Tonight will dip into the low 70s before the upper 80s return on Tuesday.

We’ll be dry through mid-week as highs peak in the upper 80s and low 90s and storm chances return starting Thursday.

We’ll see our summer-like pattern persist through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Hot with afternoon and evening storms. High: 93.

Tonight: Warm and partly cloudy. Low: 70.