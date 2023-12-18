CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With Sunday’s low-pressure system exiting to the north and east we are starting off much drier and quieter to start the work week. Winds are light with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Monday looks to usher in sunny skies and cool temperatures as highs make a run for the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We can expect winds to be a bit breezy out of the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour with wind gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Our mountain counties will be the area that continues to see the impacts from Sunday’s storms. Winds will continue to be an issue with a High Wind Warning in effect for our mountain counties until 7 PM this evening. Wind Gusts can reach as fast as 50 miles per hour for the highest elevations.

Be sure to secure any holiday decorations or lawn furniture in our mountains as winds continue to blow. In addition to winds, snow showers will likely develop for our western facing slopes. Elevations above 4,000 feet can see a few rounds of snow showers delivering up to an inch and a half of snow by Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Ashe, Avery, & Watauga Counties through 6 AM Tuesday because of the winter conditions expected for the mountains. Much colder temperatures will funnel into the Carolinas Monday night into Tuesday.

Expect a dip in afternoon highs to settle in through mid-week with highs limited to the 40s and overnight low in the 20s for the Queen City. Partly cloudy skies and upper 50s will return as we head into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & A Bit Breezy. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 29.