CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday continues the warmth that we felt from Sunday as highs aim for the mid-80s. Partly Cloudy skies have taken hold overnight with morning temperatures locked into the 60s and 50s.

Monday will be warm with highs slightly above normal. The mid-80s will be on tap, keeping the trend from Sunday going into the start of the work week.

Winds will be light today mainly out of the Northeast between 3 and 7 miles per hour. Winds will remain light overnight into Tuesday as lows dip into the mid-60s.

Tuesday will usher in the upper 70s as a gradual cool-down takes hold this week. Spotty showers will develop over our mountain counties and linger through mid-week tracking down towards the Queen City at times.

Wednesday will be limited to the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain chances. Look for Thursday & Friday to rebound back into the mid to upper 70s as skies slowly clear out.

This weekend will be dry and warm with sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm! High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 65.