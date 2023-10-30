CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Changes are on the way courtesy of a cold front approaching from the northwest.

Monday starts off mild and clear as temperatures sit in the 50s and 60s across the Carolinas. Winds will be light to start before picking up through the afternoon. Clouds will increase as winds pick up out of the southwest between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Highs will aim for the mid-80s near uptown while mountain counties will be limited to the 60s throughout the peak heating hours of the day. Monday’s cold front will play into Tuesday’s rain after overnight lows dip into the low 50s.

Halloween will be much cooler and host mostly cloudy skies as our spooky forecast takes hold. Highs will be limited to the mid-50s with spotty showers along I-85 early in the morning. Rain should taper off as clouds make way for some pockets of sunshine. We’ll likely be breezy and chilly heading into Tuesday evening for trick or treating.

Cold overnights arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with low 30s on tap for mid-week. Wednesday will settle in the low 50s before a gradual warming trend brings the return of the 60s heading into Friday.

Sunshine and dry conditions linger through the second half of the work week with 70s returning for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Warm. High: 84.

Tonight: Chilly with Increasing Clouds. Low: 51.