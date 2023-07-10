CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Slightly cooler temperatures kick off the work week courtesy of a cold front which will also deliver morning showers.

Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s this morning with light to moderate rain impacting the morning commute. Winds are relatively light and will continue to flow out of the north northwest as we approach the afternoon.

Morning rain will taper off leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly cooler than normal, only reaching the mid-80s throughout the day.

Tonight will dip into the upper 60s before Tuesday rebounds to near 90 degrees. We’ll be dry Tuesday and much of the week as high heat up into the low to mid-90s.

Mid-90s will likely finish off the work week with rain and storm chances coming back and lingering through Saturday & Sunday.

Today: Morning showers, Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & cool. Low: 67.