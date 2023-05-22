CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Near average temperatures kick off the work week with light winds and a mix of sun & clouds.

Monday starts off cool with upper 50s and mid-40s taking a hold early in the morning. Some areas of patchy fog have developed but nothing terribly dense.

We’ll make a run for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees today with high-level clouds lingering. Winds will be relatively light out of the East Northeast between 5 & 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will dip into the upper 50s to near 60s degrees which is near normal for this time of year. We’ll rebound into the upper 70s for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies returning.

We’ll sit near normal through mid-week with high pressure losing its hold on the Carolinas heading into the weekend. Low rain chances move into our mountains on Thursday as a cold front leaks south.

We’re tracking low rain chances heading into Memorial Day Weekend as temperatures slide into the mid-to upper 70s.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 59.