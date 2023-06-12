CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Showers and storms kick off the work week as a cold front approaches from the west. Monday starts off wet and stormy as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be picking up as the cold front approaches and morning showers start to taper off.

Skies will make way for some sunshine late in the morning and early afternoon before another round of storms develops south of I-85. These storms may have the potential to pack a bit of a punch in the form of damaging winds and large hail with a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather in place for areas south of I-85.

Some localized pooling and ponding will be possible before storms taper off heading into Monday evening. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will settle in overnight allowing lows to dip into the low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will host partly cloudy skies but only hit the low 80s with below-normal temperatures expected to linger through mid-week. Wednesday will see another round of potential showers as a bit of an unsettled pattern lingers over the Carolinas.

The heat will arrive for the second half of the week heading into the weekend with low 90s expected for Friday & Saturday. Saturday & Sunday will see shower and storm chances through the afternoons.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Breezy With Afternoon Storms Possible. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 61.