CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ve got another warm and muggy start this morning!

Our stalled front has shimmied south, that leaves us a little unsettled today. Expect mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible but most of us stay dry. Temperatures climb towards 80 degrees.

It stays mostly cloudy and a bit muggy tonight, lows fall into the lower 60s.

Clouds linger going into Tuesday, it stays warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

A cold front arrives late into the evening with showers and storms likely around dinner time. There’s enough twist upstairs in the atmosphere for some strong to severe storms mainly northwest of Charlotte. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware!

The front clears by Wednesday morning. We’re mostly dry and mostly cloudy through the end of the week. Temperatures stay seasonal in the upper 70s.

Another cold front arrives with showers and storms Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, storms late. High: 85.