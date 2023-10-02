CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Beautiful weather from the weekend continues this week as low 80s take hold.

Overnight lows have plummeted into the mid to upper 50s making for a calm and clear start to the day. Some areas of patchy fog have developed as winds are light out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Monday will be sunny and warm as highs make a run for the low 80s through the second half of the day. We’ll see high pressure dominate the forecast for much of the week with clear skies lasting into tonight.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s which will continue the trend of cool overnights and warm afternoons. Low 80s return Tuesday as sunshine persists.

Look for low 80s and sunshine to trend through mid-week into Thursday before clouds start to increase an approaching cold front will bring rain chances back to the Carolinas Friday ahead of the weekend.

Low 70s and upper 60s arrive for the weekend behind the cold front with showers tapering off on Saturday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High: 83.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low: 59.