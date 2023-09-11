CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday starts off seasonable with areas of patchy fog developing. Temperatures have settled into the mid to upper 60s this morning under mostly clear skies.

Today will be sunny and seasonal as highs make a run for the mid-80s. Winds will be relatively light between 3 and 7 miles per hour as a few clouds mix in with sunny skies. A warm day will usher in a cool evening as lows dip into the upper 60s Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday will rebound into the upper 80s with a better chance of showers & storms. Look to see spotty rain chances through mid-week before cooler temperatures settle in for the second half of the work week.

Highs will be limited to the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday & Friday with a taste of fall heading into the weekend. We’ll be sunny & dry as Saturday & Sunday peak in the low 80s throughout the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm! High: 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 67.