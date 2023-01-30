CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures have settled into the 40s and 30s this morning making for a chilly start to Monday. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with light winds blowing out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Monday will make a run for the low 60s with a small chance that we see a few pockets of sunshine despite skies hosting an abundant amount of clouds. Tonight gets chilly with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

The cold front responsible for Monday’s early showers will stall out and lock us into an active pattern of intermittent rain throughout the week. Temperatures will also cool off gradually as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.

Look for highs to go from the low 60s on Monday to the upper 40s on Thursday with Wednesday and Thursday bringing the best chance of rain.

Rain will taper off on Friday as we start the weekend dry but chilly on Saturday.

Today: Cloudy & Cool. High: 61.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 47.