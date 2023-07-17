CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are in for a scorcher this week with the upper 90s and feels like temps in the triple digits likely to arrive by Thursday.

This morning kicks off the week warm and muggy with low 70s and upper 60s across the Carolinas. Skies are mostly clear but will host a few clouds as temperatures aim for the low 90s.

Winds will mainly be out of the north at about 6 miles per hour as weak high pressure builds throughout the day. Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s before mid to upper 90s dominate through mid-week.

Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits this week so be sure to use caution during the peak heating hours of the day. Rain & storm chances will increase for the second half of the work week with afternoon storms likely for Thursday & Friday.

This weekend will be cooler, relatively speaking as upper 80s to low 90s settle in behind a cold front that arrives late Friday. Look for partly cloudy skies and spotty storms to linger through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71.