CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

After the new week begins mainly dry (besides a small shower chance in the mountains), an approaching cold front plus lots of heat & humidity will spawn some clusters or a line of torrential rain and possible severe storms.

Destructive hail and wind are the main threats, however, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

The time frame is about 3 pm-10 pm. Please stay weather-aware Monday afternoon and evening! “Feels like” temps before the rain moves in will be mid-upper 90s.

We return to a more settled pattern Tuesday through Thursday, but still hot!

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. High 90. PM strong to severe storms possible.