CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Warm and sunny conditions from the weekend continue into the work week as temperatures continue to warm up heading into Wednesday.

Monday starts off Chilly & clear with 40s locked in across Uptown. Mountain counties have dipped into the low 40s and upper 30s under mostly clear skies and light winds.

Highs will make a run for the mid-70s this afternoon under lots of sunshine. Winds will mainly flow out of the south-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Look for high pressure to keep skies clear and conditions dry which plays into our big swing in temperatures between daytime highs and overnight lows.

Monday night will dip into the upper 40s before mid to upper 70s arrive on Tuesday. 80s will be on tap by mid-week as above-normal temperatures continue to roll in. Wednesday will potentially break the current record of 79 degrees set back in 2020. The current forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees.

Thursday into Friday will provide a bit of relief from the very warm temperatures as a cold front ushers in the return of the 70s to finish off the work week. This will also come with a few spotty showers and rain chances Friday night into Saturday.

Cooler and more fall-like conditions will settle in for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 48.