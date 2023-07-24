CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday is looking drier and hotter with temperatures that will be pushing into the low 90s.

From there most of next week looks scorching hot, but the humidity likely won’t be out of control, making it somewhat tolerable if you have to be outside.

Monday will start off with some clouds and from there, partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon along with high temperatures in the low 90s.

The rest of the week for the Carolinas will be mainly dry and hot with high temperatures pushing towards to mid and upper 90s by the middle and latter half of the week as a massive ridge builds over the country. The good news is that right now our dew points don’t appear to be out of control even with the scorching temperatures, meaning Heat Advisories don’t look terribly likely right now. Rain chance will stay low until Friday and next weekend.

In the meantime, make sure you stay hydrated on these hot summer days ahead!