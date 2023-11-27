CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re looking at a cold morning this Monday as temperatures sit in the 40s around Uptown and 30s in our mountain counties. Patchy fog can be dense in some spots so be sure to be on the lookout for limited visibility that may impact your morning commute.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Mountain counties are breezy this morning and will see windy conditions through the afternoon. Winds around uptown will mainly flow out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour throughout the day.

Highs will make a run for the mid-50s this afternoon, falling just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Decreasing clouds will make way to more sunshine as we head into the peak heating hours of the day.

Cold overnights and cool afternoons will be the name of the game this week. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 20s before rebounding to near 50 degrees on Tuesday. Below normal temps will likely dominate much of this week as high pressure keeps us sunny and dry until weeks end.

Clouds will return with rain chances heading into Friday as a low pressure system impacts much of the eastern US. Look for rain chances and near normal temperatures to settle in heading into the weekend for Saturday & Sunday.

Today: Cool with Decreasing Clouds. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 29.