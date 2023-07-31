CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday will be sunny and hot as highs peak near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning burns off making way for sunshine and light winds out of the north. Morning temperatures sit in the upper 60s to nearly 70 degrees before we heat up under sunny skies throughout the day.

This afternoon and evening will hold on to the chance of an isolated shower or storm. These will be widely scattered and isolated but have the potential to pack a punch. Look to see a marginal risk for Severe Weather in parts of Richmond & Anson Counties.

Storms taper off tonight as lows dip into the upper 60s heading into Tuesday morning. We’ll sit in the upper 80s through mid-week before moisture and cloud cover increase for the second half of the work week.

Rain and storm activity ramp up Thursday & Friday and linger into the weekend as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot with Spotty Showers. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 68.