CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday kicks off the work week mild with spotty showers.

Temperatures have dipped into the 60s and 50s this morning, making for a mild start to the work week. Winds are relatively light with scattered light to moderate showers. This rain is widely scattered and will be relatively short-lived for the first half of the day.

We warm up into the mid-80 today with a chance for storms this afternoon. Look for our mountain counties to hold on to the best chance for rain later on today. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for our mountains while Uptown and surrounding areas should avoid any severe weather.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s overnight before rebounding back into the upper 80s for Tuesday. High Pressure will take over on Wednesday with upper 70s and low to mid-80s finishing off the work week.

Rain and storm chances will creep back in for the weekend but gradually warm us up with 90s potentially taking hold Sunday afternoon.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.