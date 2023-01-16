CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a dry start to the week for MLK Day on Monday, the pattern will be unsettled for the rest of the week.

A series of storm systems will move through the region, bringing a couple of waves of rain.

Despite the frosty start, it's warming up a little more today! Also tracking the next round of rain for Tuesday. I'm timing it out on @Queen_City_News @ 5! pic.twitter.com/bN2A99wowZ — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 16, 2023

Clouds are increasing tonight ahead of the first one. Showers will overspread the region by Tuesday morning, making the drive back to work and school a wet one for many. Take an umbrella or raincoat, just in case!

The day won’t be a total washout, though. Once it gets past lunchtime, many showers will be heading east and on their way out, so the evening drive will be drier. It will be breezy, too, with gusts to 25 mph possible.

Wednesday offers a brief dry break, with warming temperatures, too. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon! Thursday is warm too, but as the next cold front moves in, that means more showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Temperatures get cooler again heading into the weekend. Friday and Saturday are drier.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 44.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Breezy. High 56.