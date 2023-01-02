CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We continue to start off the New Year on a warm note!

After a day with highs in the 60s, overnight lows will only fall into the lower 50s tonight. Our average daytime high in Charlotte this time of year is 52 degrees, and we might not get colder than that tonight!

A few clouds will roll in, patchy fog is possible too.

Most of Tuesday is warm and dry. Expect temperatures to climb back into the upper 60s. Clouds will increase ahead of our next front. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late.

Most of the rain holds off until Wednesday as our strong cold front arrives. This front is potent, with a clash of warm/ moist and cold/ dry air. This clash will be responsible for severe storms this week from Texas through Georgia.

By the time the front gets here on Wednesday, it could still pack a punch. We’ll have warm, humid air and wind energy upstairs in the atmosphere. This could fuel one or two strong to severe storms with damaging winds or an isolated tornado. Stay weather aware!

Storms wrap up Wednesday evening, and the colder air arrives going into Thursday.

Expect sunshine to end the week with much more January-like temperatures. Highs return to the low to middle 50s, with overnights in the 30s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Warm. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & warm. Showers late. High: 68.