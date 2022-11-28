CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What an excellent start to the week!

Lots of sunshine, and temperatures were only a little cooler after Sunday’s high of 73.

We’ll stay mostly clear tonight, and Tuesday will be another great weather day! Wednesday is when you might have to break out the umbrella again.

As a cold front moves in, the rain will start to move in before sunrise Wednesday, and it’s looking like a wet morning commute.

A couple of storms are possible as well, with some gusty wind. It won’t be an all-day washout, though. After lunchtime, most of the rain will be on its way out. This front will draw in some cooler air for Thursday and Friday.

Even as sunshine returns, highs will only manage the mid and upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 63.