(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Here we go again! High pressure will keep the dry stretch going across the area through much of the week, along with giving us another round of warm fall weather.

Early-morning lows and daytime highs continue to moderate, putting high temperatures in record territory over the next few days. Record highs are on either side of 80 degrees. You can put away the heavy coats and sweaters again for a little while!

As dry weather prevails, drought has led to the spread of wildfires in western N.C. A Burn Ban is in effect until further notice for Cleveland, Burke and Gaston counties, where the drought is considered severe.

Is there any hope for rain? A little. The next cold front will bring some scattered showers Friday into Saturday, but unfortunately, it’s not looking like the widespread, good-soaking rain we need. But, temperatures will get cooler again behind the front! Highs are back in the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 79.