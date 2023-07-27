CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Bermuda high-pressure offshore will pump in more heat and humidity through the weekend.

With highs in the low and mid-90s combined with the muggy air, it will continue to feel like it’s around 100 degrees in the afternoon. Take it easy out there!

2:50pm: Heat + humidity leading to those "feels like" temps approaching 100°! Spotty showers & storms popping up in almost the same areas as yesterday so far. Could see more of these by evening. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/O0rQjj52LR — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 27, 2023

There’s a better chance of “cooling” showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening, so stay weather aware.

More clouds and spotty rain is expected on Saturday, too. But most showers and storms may come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as a front approaches.

The front will also bring a brief break in the humidity by Tuesday, along with a little less heat. We’ll take it!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 74.

Friday: Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers and storms developing. High 96.