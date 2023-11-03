(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After another freeze this morning it has been a beautiful and slightly warmer day across the Carolinas with ample sunshine.

More clear skies are on the way tonight with lows falling again towards the freezing mark.

The weekend looks fabulous across the Carolinas with highs around the 70-degree mark and ample sunshine both days. The warming trend will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week with highs pushing towards the 80-degree mark.

With all of the dry weather our drought conditions across the Carolinas are not expected to improve anytime soon.