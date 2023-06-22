CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Showers and a few storms blanketed the region again Thursday, making it Day 4 of rainy, cloudy, and cooler-than-normal conditions.

But a pattern change is on the way!

For tonight, however, the Flood Watch remains in effect south and east of Charlotte, with more heavy rain possible. A couple of strong, even severe, storms could develop as well. Damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado are possible. It’s a low risk, but not zero.

Friday starts with lingering clouds, but more of us will see the sun in the afternoon. The daytime heating could still lead to spotty showers and storms, especially in the mountains.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

As low pressure finally moves northeast of our area this weekend, the weekend will be brighter. It may not stay totally dry Saturday, but it’s a lower chance of afternoon storms. Sunday is drier and hotter.! Highs will return to near 90.

Thursday night: Lingering shower, t’storm. Low 66.

Friday: Clouds & sun. A few PM showers or storms. High 82.