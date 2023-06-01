(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ll see more sunshine today, with warmer temperatures on tap for the afternoon!

We kick off the second half of the work week and the first day of June with the 60s in the morning and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are light and will continue to flow out of the North Northeast as high pressure lingers over the eastern United States.

Thursday will peak near normal, hitting the low 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s before rebounding into the low 80s again on Friday to finish the work week.

Saturday will be hot to start the weekend, peaking in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. This may be an overcorrection from last weekend, the wettest weekend of May.

Sunday will be cooler as a cold front tracks south throughout Saturday. Look for Sunday to finish the weekend with highs near 80 degrees and a slight chance of a passing shower.

We’ll stay mostly dry and near normal through the first half of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 79.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 63.