(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve got more great weather ahead to kick off the Christmas weekend! However, Christmas Day itself is when more rain starts to move in.

Saturday and Christmas Eve both will feature lots of sunshine with some scattered clouds. No rain for the Panthers game Sunday, and highs will reach the low-60s by Christmas Eve.

Christmas morning is dry early on, but expect more showers to lift in from the west in the afternoon and evening. The rain doesn’t go away quickly, either. As the storm system moves over our area Tuesday, the rain will likely get heavier. A few storms can’t be ruled out, too.

A couple of inches of rain are possible by the time most of the rain moves out Tuesday night.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Low 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 60.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. 37/63.

Christmas Day: Cloudy with showers moving in. Breezy. 46/58.