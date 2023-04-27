CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Rain, rain… when will it go away? Not yet!

More widespread, heavy rain is set to move in through early Friday morning, and a few storms could be in the mix, too.

2:45pm radar: The rain just keeps on coming! More expected overnight and tomorrow… with possible severe storms, too. I'll show you a timeline @ 4 on @Queen_City_News. pic.twitter.com/FKVkgxyyRr — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) April 27, 2023

Most of Friday’s rain will fall early in the morning, before sunrise. But even after we see peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, more scattered storms may develop, some of which could turn severe with damaging wind and/or hail.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

It’s a day to stay weather aware, and have that free Queen City News Pinpoint Weather App handy if you’ll be out!

Behind Friday’s storm system, we dry out for Saturday. That’s the drier half of the weekend, but don’t get used to it. The next wave of low pressure brings yet more rain and possible storms for Sunday.

Overall, next week looks drier with more sunshine!

Tonight: Rain & storms. Breezy. Low 60.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms develop. High 76.