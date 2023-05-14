CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Muggy weekend continues for Mom!

A stalled front is keeping us muggy and unsettled for Mom this Mother’s Day. Like yesterday, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible. It won’t ruin your plans, but make sure you have an escape plan to dodge any quick storms. Highs climb into the lower 80s and it feels muggy!

It stays mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

It should be cooler, and a little less humid tomorrow. Temperatures drop into the upper 70s. A spotty shower is still possible with the front sitting south.

Another push of storms looks likely late Tuesday into Wednesday, riding our front to the south. Wednesday looks drier, with just a spotty shower possible.

The unsettled, muggy pattern lingers through the week, leaving us with spotty shower chances through Friday. Another cold front arrives with showers and storms Saturday.

Today, Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 79.