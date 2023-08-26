(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! It was another scorcher across the Carolinas with highs in the upper 90s and it feeling even hotter. While a couple of showers and storms are possible tonight, our weather really will start to turn active Sunday afternoon and will continue through potentially the middle of next week. We are tracking a cold front as well as potential moisture from Tropical Depression 10, depending on its track. Also in the tropics, Hurricane Franklin is expected to become a major hurricane but not is not expected to impact the East Coast.

As for tonight and tomorrow, a couple of scattered showers and storms will move through the region during the evening hours, along with low temperatures in the mid-70s as the muggy air sticks around. Sunday will be another toasty day as temperatures again push into the low 90s, but thanks to showers and storms that will be more widespread during the afternoon compared to Saturday. There is a chance some of these storms could be on the stronger side with a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Monday a cold front will push into the region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of the day along with the coolest temperatures in at least a week, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Tuesday will bring more potential storms as the front stalls across the region. Wednesday and Thursday will depend on the track of Tropical Depression 10, as it could potentially bring more moisture before we finally get pleasant weather by the end of the week.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather this evening along with a potential light show from Mother Nature!