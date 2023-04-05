CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we head towards the weekend, near-record warmth is all across the Carolinas thanks to southerly winds.

After temperatures get near 90 today, Thursday will be another warm day before showers and storms move in for the evening hours, kicking off a period of unsettled weather that will not end until Sunday morning. Along with the rains, a significant drop in temperatures is on the way that may not see our high on Saturday break out of the 40s.

WEATHER WHIPLASH! After near record warmth today temperatures will plummet thanks to an approaching cold front that will make the first half of the weekend a WASHOUT! pic.twitter.com/aqv3k8f34s — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) April 5, 2023

As for Wednesday night and Thursday, temperatures will stay mild, with lows at night in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and quite warm once again, with highs in the low to mid-80s, with an isolated shower possible during the day. During the evening hours, the same cold front bringing severe weather to the central part of the country will begin to push into the Carolinas. Only isolated storms are expected, but a few storms could be firmer with a Marginal Risk for severe weather issued from the SPC.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday and Saturday look like a near-total washout for the Carolinas. Thanks to the front stalling out just to our south, moisture will be a mainstay throughout Friday and Saturday, along with much cooler weather.

Highs on Friday will stay in the 60s, and Saturday looks like a struggle to see our highs reach out of the 40s. Sunday should be much improved, with temperatures in the mid-60s and mostly dry conditions.

In the meantime, enjoy the dry weather while you still can!

Have a great night!