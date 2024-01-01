CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Happy New Year! Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s.

The middle of the week looks dry and cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with a few mornings likely getting down to the freezing point. Late Wednesday and early Thursday we are expecting another weak system to roll through the region with more snow showers in the mountains, but just cloud cover in Charlotte. Chilly temperatures are expected as we close out the week with high temperatures likely in the mid and upper 40s.

Our next real chance for active weather won’t come until Saturday when a developing storm system will roll into the region. Depending on how the storm comes together we could see some wintry weather in the mountains, but right now it looks like wet weather in Charlotte.

In the meantime, have a great and safe new year!