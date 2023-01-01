CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wet front exits by New Year’s Day leaving us mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures stay above average behind this one, with highs in the middle 60s.

It stays warm and dry on Monday ahead of our next front. With sunshine, highs could top out in the upper 60s.

Showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is cooler air behind that front, temperatures will trend cooler and closer to average later in the week.

Today: New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 64.