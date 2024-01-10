(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve got more nice weather to enjoy on Thursday before yet another strong storm system moves in for Friday.

Friday will be a PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY with more widespread, heavy rain and possible severe storms in the forecast. The timing is a little later than Tuesday’s system, with most of the rain not moving in until early to mid-afternoon. It will last later into the evening as well, but it appears most of the active weather will move out by midnight. Keep checking in for those timing updates through Thursday.

Once again, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes could develop as the storms move through the region. Now is the time to think about where you would go if a tornado or severe storm warning was issued—at the lowest level of your home, away from outside walls and windows, in an interior room like a closet or bathroom (without a window). Be prepared! As far as the rain, it likely won’t be quite as much as Tuesday’s storm, but up to an inch or two could still fall out of the stronger storms. More flooding is possible.

Sunshine returns for the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 56.