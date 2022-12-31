CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are wrapping up 2022 on a warm, cloudy, and wet note!

Our next front is rolling in for New Year’s. Expect cloudy skies and warm 60s today. Scattered showers are mostly likely early this morning and afternoon.

While clouds linger this evening, showers should start to clear for late night New Year’s parties. Midnight rings in 2023 with cloudy skies and mild middle 50s.

The front exits by New Year’s Day leaving us mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures stay above average behind this one, with highs in the middle 60s.

It stays warm and dry on Monday ahead of our next front. With sunshine, highs could top out in the upper 60s.

Showers return late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is cooler air behind that front, temperatures will trend cooler and closer to average later in the week.

Today, New Year’s Eve: Scattered shower, warm. High: 62.

Tonight, Midnight: Cloudy & mild. Temperature: 55.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 64.