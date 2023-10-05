(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve got one more warmer day before a powerful cold front brings us the coldest temperatures since early May!

As the front approaches Friday, we’ll see more clouds and yes, possibly some rain. It likely won’t be much, if you see any at all. Showers are possible any time of day, from the morning into the afternoon, right through early Saturday morning.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

By Saturday afternoon, the dry weather and sunshine returns. But it will be cooler — breezy, too. High temps in the mountains will only reach the 50s, with lows in the 30s by Sunday morning. Some patchy frost is possible there.

In Charlotte and surrounding areas, it will be chilly — lows drop into the 40s for Sunday morning and highs will only be in the 60s.

The cool down doesn’t last too long, though. We’ll start to warm up around 80 degrees by mid-week, with possibly more needed rain on the way.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Few showers possible. Low 62

Friday: Clouds & sun. Spotty rain possible. High 81