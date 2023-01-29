CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jim Lytle here updating our cloudy Sunday in progress.

Expect rain toward the evening, sooner in the mountains and foothills. 50’s a good bet for highs. A conveyor belt of rain along a stalled cold front this week keeps us wet and progressively colder as chilly arctic air funnels in from the northeast.

Keeping our attention on the possibility of wintery precipitation late week, especially so in the mountains.

You’ll want to keep the umbrella in the car all week. More periods of rain will move in late Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Thursday.