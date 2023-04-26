CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It has been a dreary day across the Carolinas, with scattered showers.

We should dry out overnight with better weather Thursday before more rain arrives early Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will trend below average for the most part, with Saturday being a potential exception, with highs near 80.

Tracking a few chances for rain over the next 5 days in the Carolinas. Showers are likely the rest of today, with more rain Friday and Sunday! pic.twitter.com/xbmpTaAObi — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) April 26, 2023

As for the rest of your Wednesday, scattered showers are expected the rest of the day, along with temperatures that will struggle to make it out of the upper 50s. We should dry out later this evening, along with lows that will be down overnight in the low to mid-50s.

For the rest of the week, the story will continue to be unsettled weather for the Carolinas. Thursday should bring some improvement, with only an isolated shower expected with mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the low 70s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

But quickly, another storm system will move in on Friday with more rain and thunderstorms in the morning with drier weather in the afternoon. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid-70s, thanks to some possible sunshine.

The weekend looks mixed, mainly dry and warm on Saturday. Highs will push towards the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, with just a possible shower expected. More rain will return in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours as a cold front moves through, with cooler temperatures expected again to start next week.

In the meantime, try to stay dry!