(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Now that was a cold one! Wednesday’s low dropped to 23 at Charlotte, keeping the record of 20 degrees safe for another year.

Tonight is freezing cold again, but more like mid to upper 20s to start the day Thursday. Bundle up again!

However, Thursday afternoon is when the warm-up begins. Highs will be about 10 degrees milder than Wednesday, topping out close to 60 under more sunshine. Then the rain moves in.

The weekend will be a rainy one! It’ll be an active pattern starting Friday, as showers start to move in from the west in the morning.

Most temperatures will be just enough above freezing to prevent any icy issues, but the mountains may start the day with a brief wintry mix in the highest elevations.

Showers will overspread the region through the morning into the afternoon.

Expect more periods of showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 58.