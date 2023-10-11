(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Wednesday! We have seen a lot more cloud cover across the Carolinas today thanks to a developing surface low in the Gulf of Mexico. A few showers are possible overnight and early Thursday before the skies clear briefly. Friday and Saturday our next cold front will move through the region, bringing more hit-and-miss wet weather before cooler air moves for Sunday and heading into early next week. More showers are possible in the mountains on Sunday and heading into early next week.

As for tonight and Thursday, scattered showers will try to push into the region from out of our southwest starting late tonight and continuing through the early morning hours on Thursday. The bulk of the wet weather will be focused across Upstate South Carolina Thursday morning before clearing out once we get into the afternoon with more sunshine returning. That will allow temperatures to rebound back up into the upper 70s .

On Friday and Saturday, we are expecting our next cold front and more potential showers for the Carolinas. Friday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening along with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday morning, we are expecting a few more showers to move through the region ahead of the front before drier weather returns in the afternoon.

The Fall chill will return on Sunday with highs likely not getting out of the 60s with partly cloudy and mountain showers. Monday and Tuesday look to bring more of the same with chilly weather with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

In the meantime, get ready for a warmer Thursday! Have a great night!