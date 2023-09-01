CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Remember Memorial Day weekend? Pretty much a washout for the unofficial start of summer.

This Labor Day weekend? Beautiful for the unofficial end of summer!

Humidity stays low, and the weather remains mostly clear and sunny.

Refreshing mornings and gradually hotter afternoons will be the theme. Perfect conditions for the Duke’s Mayo Classic game on Saturday night! Enjoy it all because the mid-90s and more humidity are back next week!

Meantime, the tropics remain active. We’re tracking five classified systems.

Idalia will head toward Bermuda on Saturday, but the others pose no threat to land. However, a developing tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa bears watching as it heads west through the Atlantic next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. 61/90.

Labor Day: Sunny, getting hotter. 66/93.