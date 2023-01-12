CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A line of strong thunderstorms is pushing into the region this afternoon.

It will bring the potential for severe weather across the western half of the viewing area throughout the later afternoon into the evening. The biggest concern is damaging winds up to 60 mph, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The worst weather will be between 4 and 8 p.m. tonight, with our weather improving after that.

On the backside of the system Friday, we will see snow in the mountains, with some of the peaks seeing significant amounts of snow with minor parts in the valleys.

Expect partly cloudy skies all weekend. For Charlotte, we can expect dry weather and chilly temperatures, with highs in the low 50s. The mid-40s are expected Saturday, with a slight rebound into the low 50s Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we are watching for our next chance for showers Tuesday, but it will have no chance of severe weather.