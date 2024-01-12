(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as we expect afternoon and evening storms.

Friday starts cold with the 30s and 20s locked in under partly cloudy skies and relatively light winds. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the morning and afternoon as temperatures warm up into the 50s and eventually drop to the low 60s.

Winds pick up out of the southeast between 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour possible. Be sure to secure any outdoor furniture or decorations, as winds will surely throw debris and loose items around.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our mountain counties, Uptown, and surrounding areas from today until Saturday morning and afternoon.

Rain will move this afternoon, increasing in intensity from 2 PM to 5 PM as a cold front approaches from the west. Strong to severe storms can roll through as the cold front gets closer this evening. These winds will likely pack a punch with a slight risk of severe weather stretching south and east from I-85.

Storms taper off overnight as temperatures fall to near 40 degrees.

Cooler and drier air settles in for the weekend, with sunshine and 50s on tap for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return early next week ahead of a blast of cold that will limit highs in the 30s by Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy and Mild with Afternoon and Evening Storms. High: 61.

Tonight: Storms Taper Off, Partly Cloudy and Cold. Low: 40.