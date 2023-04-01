CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lots going on today, it’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day!

A strong cold front is approaching this morning. Expect a stormy start from this line, showers and storms rush through Charlotte early. Any storm will be capable of lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

Our severe threat remains low, though damaging winds are possible mainly southeast of Charlotte.

The front exits fast, storms should wrap up by lunchtime. Once the front passes, skies clear and winds pick up big time.

HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the mountains of Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties until midnight. Winds in the high elevations will be sustained near 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

Watch for some minor wind damage, like downed tree limbs, tangled power lines. A few power outages are also possible.

WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the rest of the Piedmont, including Charlotte, until midnight. Westerly winds will be sustained near 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. Take in or tie down any loose objects!

Temperatures stay warm with the gusty winds. Highs climb towards 80 degrees.

It stays breezy tonight, winds could still gust to 35 mph around Charlotte. Overnight lows drop into the middle 40s under clear skies.

It’ll be much calmer tomorrow! Expect mostly sunny skies, lighter winds, and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s, winds will be much lighter.

We start out the work week with maybe a few showers Monday. Temperatures gradually warm back into the 80s by the middle of the week. Our next cold front arrives on Thursday.

Today: Storms early, windy. High: 78. Gusts to 50 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies, breezy. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler & calmer. High: 68.