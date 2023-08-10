CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thursday is another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, but mainly for the morning this time.

From roughly 6 am to 11 am, a line of heavy rain and possible strong or severe storms will cross the region from west to east. It arrives in the mountains first, then heads east through the Charlotte metro from about 7-9 am.

It will then head east toward the Sandhills by 10-11 am. The afternoon is looking quieter, but a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind is again the main threat, but a brief tornado may develop, too.

Friday and through the weekend, it’s back to the summer pattern of heat, humidity, and pop-up afternoon/evening storms. More severe weather may develop again next Monday– stay tuned.

Thursday: Morning rain and storms. Partly sunny afternoon. High 87.