(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! We were able to get relatively lucky with low cloud cover in the morning and sunshine during the afternoon hours. That combined with lower humidity made for a nice day, but we are tracking some changes for Sunday and Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to flare up across the Carolinas, but that will keep our temperatures on the cooler side. From there, more mid-90s are expected by the middle of next week and continuing towards next weekend. In the tropics, Don has become the first hurricane of the season!

As for tonight and Sunday, pleasant weather is expected this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight and temperatures dipping down into the upper 60s in Charlotte and the 50s in the mountains. Sunday will start with more sunshine, but quickly showers and storms will develop once we get into the afternoon with some isolated strong storms possible with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Starting next week, we are expecting more scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon along with highs in the upper 80s. From there temperatures will move up through most of the week with mid-90s expected. Besides Monday, the only other day during the week when we could see some storms is Thursday.

In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant weather this evening! Have a great night!