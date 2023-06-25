(PINPOINT WEATHER) — While most of the area stayed dry on Sunday, some spotty showers and storms managed to develop again in the heat of the day. Any activity will fade away or move out overnight, leaving us with a dry start to Monday.

*MONDAY PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY*

After the new week begins mainly dry (except for a small shower chance in the mountains), an approaching cold front plus lots of heat and humidity will spawn some clusters or a line of torrential rain and possible severe storms. Destructive hail and wind are the main threats; however, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The time frame is around 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Please stay weather-aware Monday afternoon and evening! The ‘feels like’ temps will be in the mid-upper 90s before the rain moves in.

We return to a more settled pattern Tuesday through Thursday, but it will still be hot!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot. High 90. PM strong to severe storms possible.