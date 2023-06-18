(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! As we close out Father’s Day Weekend and head into a new week, we are tracking several days of rain chances on the way for the Carolinas. This is due to a persistent upper-level low that has stalled out across the Southeast. No one day looks like a total washout, but umbrellas will be a very fashionable accessory all week! Out in the tropics, a wave in the Central Atlantic is very likely to become Bret sometime this week.

As for tonight and your Juneteenth, clouds will begin to push in during the evening hours along with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Monday will start cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and storms moving in by lunchtime. The off-and-on storms will continue for the rest of the day with some of the storms potentially being on the stronger side with gusty winds and hail possible.

More of the same is predicted for the remainder of the week as an upper-level low continues to stall across the Southeast and steer moisture in at a nearly constant rate, with daily showers and storms anticipated. This will help to drop our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. Even next weekend will bring the chance for more hit-and-miss storms.

In the meantime, enjoy one last dry and pleasant evening! Have a great week!