(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead!

We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.

Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter headaches for the mountain communities.

While Charlotte will find mostly rain tonight, an icy mix is possible in the mountains, where temperatures flirt with freezing. That wintry mix will change to mountain snow as temperatures upstairs in the atmosphere start to cool.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for mountain counties Avery, Ashe, and Watauga from 7 p.m. Saturday through Sunday. Snow totals could pile up to 4-10 inches at the highest peaks.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Burke and Caldwell mountains and foothills through the same time frame, 7 p.m.Saturday through Sunday. With some warmer temperatures at the lower elevations, a little more sleet could undercut totals, 2 to 4 inches possible in the highest peaks.

Even as the snow starts to crank in the mountains on Sunday, we still expect cold rain in Charlotte. Temperatures will stay in the lower 40s. As temperatures cool upstairs in the atmosphere, a few big fat, wet snowflakes may fly around Charlotte later in the afternoon, but no impact nor accumulation is expected.

Winds will also be a factor with this storm. As the storm strengthens, winds will tighten up and whip around. Gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible. Those winds, the icy mix, and heavier snow in the mountains could lead to a few scattered power outages. Be careful and stay off the roads!

All rain and mountain snow start pulling away by Sunday night as our storm exits offshore.

High pressure brings a return of full sunshine and mild temperatures on Monday. Temperatures climb towards 60 degrees.

It stays quiet through Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Rain chances return late week.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Cloudy, rain late. High: 56.

Tonight: Rain, mountain mix. Low: 36.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Rain, mountain snow. Breezy. High: 43.