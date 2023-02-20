CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s all about this week’s warmth!

Starting Tuesday, temperatures will soar into the 70s, with 80s expected on Thursday. Record highs are around 80 at Charlotte for the next few days. The all-time warmest February temperature is 82 degrees. We could pass that Thursday afternoon. Either way, warm stuff for February.

Spring fever this week! 📈



It won’t stay totally dry and sunny all week, though. A couple of fronts will affect us from time to time, starting with tonight. A few more showers are possible overnight through Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be drier and brighter. Breezy, too! Wind gusts could clock in around 25 mph.

Again on Wednesday, clouds fill in, and sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Most areas stay dry. More spotty rain is possible again Thursday.

Another cold front will move in on Friday, sweeping out the warmth for part of the weekend.

Saturday’s highs are back in the 50s — with more rain, too!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with few showers. Low 56.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, breezy and warm. High 76.